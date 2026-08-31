The United Arab Emirates says it has dealt with a drone over its territorial waters coming from Iran, after Tehran claimed an attack on a US base in the Gulf country.
“The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE Air Force responded to a UAV detected over the country’s territorial waters, approaching from Iran,” the ministry says in a statement on X.
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich comes out in support of the 16 IDF soldiers who were handed prison sentences yesterday for thwarting an operational mission in Gaza over their refusal to enter an armored personnel carrier with a female paramedic.
In a post on X, Smotrich says the Givati Brigade soldiers had the right to “safeguard their values and beliefs” while serving in the military, and insists that they “have the full backing” of their religious Zionist rabbis.
“I prayed and hoped with all my heart that the IDF would come to its senses and prevent the need for my intervention, but since that did not happen — as the leader of Religious Zionism, I cannot sit idly by,” writes the minister, demanding an explanation from the military.
He claims that the IDF’s decision to prosecute the soldiers for their refusal to enter the APC with a woman, and the subsequent cancellation of a mission, “will only cause damage and undermine the public’s trust in the IDF.”
The Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, where the soldiers serve, is not an ultra-Orthodox unit, and therefore the soldiers serving there, under the IDF’s protocols, may have to serve alongside women.
Key Update
The death toll of devastating floods on the Nepal-China border has risen to at least 903 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country has soared to 4,247, its disaster authority says as rescue efforts enter a sixth day.
Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet following Wednesday’s disaster, taking the overall toll to 919 dead and 4,793 missing.
A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Iran state TV reports, citing a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The IRGC claims the tanker had been attempting to pass through the waterway illegally. It does not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.
The IRGC warns that other ships violating its security rules will face the same fate and says compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is mandatory.
The Iranian military says it attacked the United Arab Emirates’ Al Minhad Air Base with drones early this morning, Iranian state TV reports, citing a statement from the army.
The army says the attack targeted locations where US forces and helicopters were stationed at the base.
It says the attack was in response to the killing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian civilians on Larak Island.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz with air defense missiles, causing it to crash into Gulf waters, the Mehr news agency reports, citing an IRGC statement.
US President Donald Trump posts AI footage of what he says is Iran’s Kharg Island “being blown to smithereens!”
Trump has repeatedly threatened to take over the island used to export Iranian oil, but has refrained from doing so.
In recent weeks, his administration has prioritized economic sanctions against the regime rather than further military strikes.
However, the US hours ago launched its first strike in roughly a month against Iranian military targets, which were allegedly trying to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan.
Less than a minute after Trump’s AI post about Kharg Island, he posts a separate clip of himself playing golf.
Jordan’s army says it intercepted eight missiles, shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked US military targets in the Washington-allied kingdom.
“Air defense systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the kingdom’s airspace at dawn today, Monday,” reads a statement quoting the army’s spokesperson.
Key Update
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say it launched an attack on the King Hussein and Al Azraq US bases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to the US attack on Larak Island, Iranian media reports.
Iran is attacking US forces stationed in Jordan, Fox News reporter Trey Yingst says, citing a US source.
There has been no significant impact so far, the reporter’s X post says, adding that nearly all incoming missiles “have been intercepted at this point.”