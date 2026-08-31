Settlers raid central West Bank Palestinian village, footage shows

Footage shows Israeli settlers raiding the central West Bank Palestinian village of Burqa earlier this evening.

Burqa mayor Sayel Kanaan tells the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency that settlers broke into a home on the outskirts of the village and beat a woman and child inside.

The settlers also tried to torch a tractor, a vehicle scrapyard and a sheep pen, according to the mayor.

The IDF arrived at the scene shortly after the settlers and worked to break up the altercation, but proceeded to arrest only Palestinians, rather than any of the Israeli attackers, Wafa says.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

תיעוד נוסף מפלישת המתנחלים לכפר בורקה שבגדה המערבית – כעת הם חוטפים כבשים ובורחים מהכפר ????

אפס עצורים, אפס אכיפה https://t.co/g2wmPid5u6 pic.twitter.com/TwbNFa6tvn — Arbel – ארבל ???? (@ArbelReports) August 31, 2026

BREAKING: Israeli settler terrorists are attacking the village of Burqa in the West Bank right now, including armed settlers. pic.twitter.com/KOwzcZofgK — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) August 31, 2026