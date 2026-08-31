Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Settlers raid central West Bank Palestinian village, footage shows

By ToI Staff Today, 8:51 pm 1 Edit

Footage shows Israeli settlers raiding the central West Bank Palestinian village of Burqa earlier this evening.

Burqa mayor Sayel Kanaan tells the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency that settlers broke into a home on the outskirts of the village and beat a woman and child inside.

The settlers also tried to torch a tractor, a vehicle scrapyard and a sheep pen, according to the mayor.

The IDF arrived at the scene shortly after the settlers and worked to break up the altercation, but proceeded to arrest only Palestinians, rather than any of the Israeli attackers, Wafa says.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

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