Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Palestinians say 4 shot as soldiers and settlers raid West Bank village

30 August 2026, 9:45 pm 1 Edit
Israeli settlers and soldiers raid the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir in the central West Bank on August 30, 2026. (Wafa)
Israeli settlers and soldiers raid the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir in the central West Bank on August 30, 2026. (Wafa)

Four Palestinians have been shot during a joint raid of the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir by Israeli soldiers and settlers, Palestinians say.

The Palestine Red Crescent Emergency Service says its medics treated four Palestinians struck by live fire and evacuated them to a nearby hospital.

Footage shows settlers participating in the raid along with the soldiers.

One clip shows settlers stealing belongings from Palestinians in one of the homes targeted.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.