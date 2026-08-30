Palestinians say 4 shot as soldiers and settlers raid West Bank village
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Four Palestinians have been shot during a joint raid of the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir by Israeli soldiers and settlers, Palestinians say.
The Palestine Red Crescent Emergency Service says its medics treated four Palestinians struck by live fire and evacuated them to a nearby hospital.
Footage shows settlers participating in the raid along with the soldiers.
One clip shows settlers stealing belongings from Palestinians in one of the homes targeted.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF.
After carrying out the pogrom, Israeli settler terrorists looted belongings from a Palestinian home on the outskirts of the village.
And all of this happened under the protection of the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/DNNOF7OWS9
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) August 30, 2026
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