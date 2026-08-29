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4:58 pm

US military warns Hegseth that prolonged Iran campaign risking ability to act elsewhere – report

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, says top US military officials have warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that dragging out the full-scale campaign against Iran is unsustainable, straining military readiness and compromising the military’s capability to respond to other threats around the world.

The report says the warning was outlined by the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with other top officers in an August 14 document presented to the secretary.

A person with knowledge of the military’s position tells the post the general assessment is that the campaign has been “too much for too long.”

4:38 pm

Eisenkot adds former Yeruham mayor and battalion commander from south to slate

By Sam Sokol
Tal Ohana Hachmon (L) and Gadi Eisenkot (Courtesy Yashar)
Tal Ohana Hachmon (L) and Gadi Eisenkot (Courtesy Yashar)

Seeking to strengthen his party’s appeal in the south, especially in the Negev and among residents of the Gaza border communities, Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot announces the addition of former Yeruham mayor Tal Ohana Hachmon and Kissufim resident Col. (Res.) Nir Hajbi to his party’s slate ahead of the October 27 election.

Ohana Hachmon later went on to serve as a project manager for the rehabilitation and growth of northern communities as part of the Ma’ale Yosef Regional Council while Hajbi, who lost his son on October 7, subsequently served as a battalion commander for hundreds of days during the war in Gaza. He also served as the community manager of Kibbutz Kissufim.

“Tal and Nir are leaders who grew up in the south and dedicated years to security, community building, and the development of the Negev and the Gaza Envelope. As people of action who deeply know the region and its needs, they bring rich experience and a profound commitment to its rehabilitation and prosperity. Together, we will place the restoration and development of the south at the top of the national priority agenda and work to turn it into a safe, thriving, and growing region,” says Eisenkot in a statement.

“For four generations, the Negev has been my home and my public mission,” says Ohana Hachmon, asserting that by working with Eisenkot, she will be able to “bring the experience I have gained in local government and regional development [in order] to put the Negev and Galilee at the forefront of the national agenda, and to transform them into a major growth engine for the State of Israel.”

Hajbi says that “our responsibility is not just to restore the Western Negev to what it was before October 7, but to build it stronger, safer, and more prosperous for those we lost, and for the generations that will grow up here after us.”

Ohana Hachmon and Hajbi’s addition to the Yashar list come a week after former Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern and former Kulanu MK Roy Folkman joined the party.

Folkman served as a MK for the Kulanu party from 2015 to 2019 and served as the faction’s chairman. He recently assisted Gilad Erdan in his efforts to establish the Unity Party.

4:31 pm

Met Gala may move date from Yom HaShoah as it honors Galliano, who once praised Hitler

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (left) and John Galliano attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (left) and John Galliano attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP)

Organizers of the next annual Met Gala in New York are considering moving its planned May 3, 2027, date to avoid it coinciding with Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom HaShoah, as they controversially honor fashion designer John Galliano, who is known for once praising Adolf Hitler, The New York Times has reported.

At the same time, Jewish opposition to the decision to honor Galliano is growing, the report says, with donors threatening to take action if Galliano is feted at the event.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who is Jewish, is quoted as saying in a statement: “Our cultural institutions, particularly those that receive funding from the City of New York, have a responsibility to demonstrate that hatred and bigotry carry consequences. Words matter, and whom we choose to elevate is a direct statement of our values and what we are willing to tolerate.”

Galliano was fired as chief designer of Dior in 2011 after praising Hitler and hurling antisemitic abuse at patrons at a Paris café. He has since repeatedly apologized and attributed his comments to substance abuse.

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4:07 pm

Liberman welcomes Ofer Winter joining politics: ‘A man of values’

Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman says of Ofer Winter, head of the new right-wing People of Israel party: “I welcome any good man who joins the political system. Winter is a man of values, a combat soldier, and I welcome [him].”

Asked by a reporter if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be worried by his reported good relationship with Winter, amid reports the premier is concerned Winter will ally with the opposition, Liberman says, “Fearful people should go to the doctor. There is medication against paranoia; they should take it.”

3:27 pm

EU envoy visits Qusra, holds phone call with resident of besieged home after settler attack

By Nava Freiberg
Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)
Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)

EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Christophe Bigot visited Qusra in the West Bank this morning following the recent settler attack on the Palestinian village, an EU spokesperson says in a statement.

During a visit to the Nablus governorate, Bigot, along with representatives of the EU Representative Office and humanitarian organizations, was briefed by the head of Qusra’s village council “about the recent incidents of settler violence and the siege of some residential homes in Qusra by extremist settlers,” the statement says.

Bigot also spoke by phone with a resident of a home besieged in the weekend attack, the statement reads.

“The EU takes this opportunity to underline its consistent position in condemning extremist settler violence and in calling to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of crimes. The EU supports initiatives to protect and provide assistance to Palestinians threatened by extremist settlers,” the statement concludes.

Qusra, southeast of Nablus, has been the target of a wave of recent settler attacks, including a weeks-long siege on several Palestinian homes, which has drawn international attention to the village and has caused a prolonged military deployment in the area, which has itself led to the forced displacement of several Palestinian families from their homes.

According to Hebrew media, there have still been no arrests made after dozens of settlers attacked Qusra this weekend and took over a Palestinian home while the family was inside. The military was called to clear the settlers from the home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident yesterday, while downplaying the wave of violence against Palestinians as the act of a “handful of rioters” who don’t represent the broader settler public.

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3:11 pm

Ferry carrying hundreds of people capsizes off Northern Cyprus; rescue underway

By AFP

A passenger ferry capsizes off Northern Cyprus shortly after leaving port, and it is not known yet whether there were casualties, the local government says.

“Around 100 passengers have been evacuated and taken to shore,” the transport minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erhan Arikli, tells local television.

He adds that the vessel was “taking on water” and a rescue operation was under way.

It is not immediately known how many people in total had been on board the ferry, which had left the Northern Cyprus port of Kyrenia headed for the Turkish port of Tasucu.

Images broadcast by Turkish television show the upside-down ferry in the water, with people wearing life vests atop its orange hull. The weather was sunny and several boats were seen in the area to lend assistance.

The TRNC, which is recognized only by Turkey, controls the northern third of the island of Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974.

3:10 pm

NASA’s newest space telescope launches on quest to find planets, explore secret dark energy

By AP
NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, encapsulated in a protective payload fairing atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, is seen at sunrise, August 29, 2026, at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, encapsulated in a protective payload fairing atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, is seen at sunrise, August 29, 2026, at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

NASA’s newest crown jewel blasts off to hunt for planets around other stars, explore secret dark energy and survey the cosmos like never before.

SpaceX launches the $4.3 billion Roman Space Telescope shortly after daybreak aboard a triple-the-fire-power Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Roman is blazing toward an observation point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away that’s home to the Webb Space Telescope, one of NASA’s other big-ticket eyes in the sky.

The bus-sized telescope — named after the late Nancy Grace Roman, NASA’s first chief astronomer — will take more than three months to reach its destination. Once there, it will cast the widest gaze yet on the hidden parts of the universe from space, uncovering the unimaginable with unsurpassed speed.

“It’s going to find thousands of supernovae, tens of thousands of planets, billions of galaxies and tens of billions of stars,” says NASA science mission director Nicky Fox. “It’s going to be able to do things that we’ve never been able to do before with its massive field of view.”

2:37 pm

Foreign Press Association ‘deeply alarmed’ after settler attack on NBC News crew, Palestinian woman

The Foreign Press Association says it is “deeply alarmed” by attacks by settlers on journalists and Palestinian civilians, a day after masked individuals were filmed attacking a woman and a group of NBC News reporters.

“Journalists were once again attacked in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers while carrying out their work,” the association says in a statement.

“This is not an isolated incident — it is part of a recurring pattern of violence against members of the press and Palestinian civilians,” the FPA says.

The FPA calls on the IDF’s Central Command, which has responsibility for the West Bank, and the police “to investigate the attacks, hold those responsible accountable, and immediately take concrete steps to guarantee the safety of journalists reporting in the West bank.”

Yesterday, a group of masked Israeli settlers was filmed carrying out an attack on the NBC crew that was in the Palestinian village of Jalud to interview a woman who was recently kicked out of her home by settlers.

There have been no arrests.

2:05 pm

Seven detained for spitting at church, vandalizing Muslim graves in Old City

By Noam Lehmann

Police announce the arrest over the weekend of seven people suspected of desecrating Christian and Muslim holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The suspects were all released under restrictions after officers questioned them on suspicion of conduct that could harm public safety, police say.

Three of the suspects, all adults, were detained for allegedly vandalizing Muslim gravesites, police say, without specifying when the crime took place.

Appended to the statement is footage that shows three people approaching a tombstone and two of them kicking it.

The four other suspects were detained “in real time” after allegedly spitting at the Armenian Patriarchate compound, according to police.

Arabic media published security camera footage on Wednesday of at least one spitting incident at the patriarchate’s St. James Cathedral that reportedly took place the night before.

However, the police statement indicates the four detained suspects allegedly spat at the church compound only later in the week.

1:54 pm

2 said killed in Gaza strike, including 3-year-old boy; IDF says Hamas operative among the dead

By Emanuel Fabian and Agencies

The IDF announces that a Hamas operative was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza a short while ago.

The strike in Deir al-Balah killed Hassam Osama Hussein Nasir, who the military says was advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians.

Gaza medics, linked to Hamas, say that a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, was also killed.

The military says it took steps to minimize harm to civilians in the strike.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying it was carried out because the Hamas operative “posed an immediate threat.”

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