US forces strike 2 launchers on Iran’s Larak Island preparing to fire rockets

US forces have struck two Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in the first military action in a month, a US official says.

“I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz,” the US official says.

Semi-official news outlets in Iran report sounds of explosions near Larak Island on the strait.

The US military last week completed clearing sea mines from the strait’s international shipping routes.

US President Donald Trump ​said last week that all mines ‌had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran has been told that any ship ​or boat placing new mines will be ​destroyed.

The last known US strikes on Iran were in late July as the war has reached a stalemate in recent weeks with Washington threatening to impose costly sanctions on countries that support Iran.