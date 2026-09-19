Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Settlers reportedly attack Palestinians in several villages in recent hours

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:05 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Settlers attacked and pepper-sprayed and beat an elderly Palestinian man from the village of Burqa in the Ramallah area earlier today, according to Palestinian media reports.

In footage taken afterward, he is seen with a head injury and visible bloodstains.

Additionally, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers sprayed several residents with pepper spray on the road between the villages of al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah in the Ramallah area. The residents reportedly suffered breathing difficulties and were treated at the scene.

Settlers also reportedly attacked an ambulance in the area, causing damage to the vehicle.

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