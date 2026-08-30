Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Death toll in Nepal-Tibet floods reaches 750 as number of missing climbs to over 3,000

By AFP Today, 7:46 am Edit
A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Devastating floods near the border with China killed at least 734 people in Nepal and 2,498 remain missing, its disaster authority says, as rescue efforts enter a fifth day.

Chinese state media had earlier confirmed 16 dead in Tibet and 546 people missing following Wednesday’s disaster.

That takes the overall toll to 750 dead and 3,044 missing.

The number of missing in Nepal rose from the 2,426 recorded in its last update yesterday evening.

That list included 589 foreigners, an increase from the 517 previously listed as out of contact.

It also included 933 workers on hydropower projects along the river which the torrent crashed through, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The disaster authority says teams had rescued 8,186 people in total, 227 foreigners.

In India, authorities said they had recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims. However, they are not included in the toll.

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