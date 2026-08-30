Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Russia says it’s preparing for massive strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

By Reuters Today, 10:40 am 1 Edit

Russian forces have begun preparations to launch massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy facilities in response to attacks on Russia’s civilian infrastructure and energy sector, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

It adds that Russian forces had continued overnight to carry out coordinated strikes against Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.