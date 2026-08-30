Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
Russia says it’s preparing for massive strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
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Russian forces have begun preparations to launch massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy facilities in response to attacks on Russia’s civilian infrastructure and energy sector, the Russian Defense Ministry says.
It adds that Russian forces had continued overnight to carry out coordinated strikes against Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.
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