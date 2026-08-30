Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
8 wounded, one seriously, in collision between four cars in the Negev
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Police say a 25-year-old woman has been seriously wounded, four others are moderately wounded and three are lightly wounded following a collision between four cars in the northern Negev.
Medics treated the wounded at the scene near the village of Al-Zarnug. The wounded were taken to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center.
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