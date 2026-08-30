Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

In written message, Iran’s Khamenei urges Gulf rulers to confront ‘real enemy’

By Reuters Today, 9:16 am 2 Edit
Vehicles drive past a banner reading in English and Farsi, 'We will kill Trump,' and banners showing portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to him, at a square in Tehran, Iran, August 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vehicles drive past a banner reading in English and Farsi, 'We will kill Trump,' and banners showing portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to him, at a square in Tehran, Iran, August 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in a written message to identify their “real enemy,” understand its plans and confront it.

The message, marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and published on Khamenei’s Telegram account, also calls for unity, mutual defense against “enemies” and cooperation among Muslims worldwide.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since being injured in the US-Israeli airstrikes six months ago that launched the war, killing his father and previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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