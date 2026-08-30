In written message, Iran’s Khamenei urges Gulf rulers to confront ‘real enemy’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in a written message to identify their “real enemy,” understand its plans and confront it.

The message, marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and published on Khamenei’s Telegram account, also calls for unity, mutual defense against “enemies” and cooperation among Muslims worldwide.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since being injured in the US-Israeli airstrikes six months ago that launched the war, killing his father and previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.