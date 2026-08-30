Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

16 Givati soldiers sent to prison for refusing to enter APC with female paramedic

By Emanuel Fabian 30 August 2026, 11:56 pm 2 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An Israeli army APC armored personnel carrier rolls in the Gaza Strip near the border with southern Israel on August 29, 2025. (Jack GUEZ/AFP)
An Israeli army APC armored personnel carrier rolls in the Gaza Strip near the border with southern Israel on August 29, 2025. (Jack GUEZ/AFP)

The commander of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion sentenced 16 of his troops to prison after they refused to enter an armored personnel carrier in the Gaza Strip for operational activity last week because a female paramedic was attached to the force.

As a result of their refusal to enter the APC, the mission on Tuesday night was canceled.

The military says five troops who led the disobedience were sentenced by the battalion commander to 10 days in military jail. Two of those soldiers will also face a committee before being allowed to return to combat roles.

In addition, another 11 soldiers involved in the refusal were sentenced to five days in prison, the IDF adds.

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