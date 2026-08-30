Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

PA says video shows soldier destroying water pipeline for Bedouin communities in Jordan Valley

30 August 2026, 10:34 pm Edit

The Palestinian Authority airs footage of what it says is an Israeli soldier destroying a water pipeline serving Bedouin communities in the northern Jordan Valley over the weekend.

The IDF does not immediately respond to a request for comment on the footage, which has circulated widely across Arabic media.

Palestinians in the Jordan Valley say they have come under relentless attack by settlers in recent years as Israel seeks to limit Palestinian presence in Area C of the West Bank, which is under Jerusalem’s civilian and security control. Attacks have expanded more recently to Areas A and B of the West Bank, which are supposed to be under the civil control of the PA.

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