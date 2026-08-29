Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Police confirm settlers detained British activist, say he’s suspected of indecent act against minor

By Noam Lehmann 29 August 2026, 10:50 pm 1 Edit

Police confirm that a British man seen being led away by armed settlers in the southern West Bank’s Umm al-Kheir earlier today is in custody.

The man was detained by the head of the security squad of “one of the settlements adjacent to Ma’on,” a recognized settlement south of Hebron, “on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a minor,” police say in response to a query.

“The suspect has been transferred to interrogation, which is still in its beginning,” police say.

The man was performing so-called protective presence with Palestinians in the area.

That’s How It Works, a social media account that posts claims against such activists, publishes footage in which the British man can be seen holding on to a fence, next to an Arabic sign that reads “welcome to Khirbet Umm al-Kheir,” and pressing his body against that of a child in an apparent attempt to prevent the child from passing through.

A separate part of the footage shows the activist on a mattress inside a structure as a man speaking Hebrew calls him an anarchist and a pedophile.

The Hebrew speaker refers to the child as a resident of Barkan, an illegal outpost in the area of Umm al-Kheir.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.