Rodriguez says Venezuela ‘retains sovereignty’ in US oil deal

Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez assures the public that Venezuela retains control of its oil under a new agreement that allows the United States significant access to it.

“One thing must be absolutely clear: Venezuela retains ownership and sovereignty over its resources,” Rodriguez says in a speech broadcast on state television, nearly nine months after her predecessor Nicolas Maduro was ousted by the US military.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would have control over 65 billion barrels from Venezuela’s oil reserves, which he called “the largest oil deal in history.”

The deal was announced as the White House scrambled to lower gas prices six months into the war with Iran.