2 said killed in Gaza strike, including 3-year-old boy; IDF says Hamas operative among the dead

The IDF announces that a Hamas operative was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza a short while ago.

The strike in Deir al-Balah killed Hassam Osama Hussein Nasir, who the military says was advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians.

Gaza medics, linked to Hamas, say that a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, was also killed.

The military says it took steps to minimize harm to civilians in the strike.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying it was carried out because the Hamas operative “posed an immediate threat.”