Seven detained for spitting at church, vandalizing Muslim graves in Old City

Police announce the arrest over the weekend of seven people suspected of desecrating Christian and Muslim holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The suspects were all released under restrictions after officers questioned them on suspicion of conduct that could harm public safety, police say.

Three of the suspects, all adults, were detained for allegedly vandalizing Muslim gravesites, police say, without specifying when the crime took place.

Appended to the statement is footage that shows three people approaching a tombstone and two of them kicking it.

שבעה חשודים עוכבו בחשד ליריקה לעבר מבנה דת והשחתת קברים מוסלמיים בעיר העתיקה. pic.twitter.com/ugX2DAM7oy — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) August 30, 2026

The four other suspects were detained “in real time” after allegedly spitting at the Armenian Patriarchate compound, according to police.

Arabic media published security camera footage on Wednesday of at least one spitting incident at the patriarchate’s St. James Cathedral that reportedly took place the night before.

However, the police statement indicates the four detained suspects allegedly spat at the church compound only later in the week.

فيديو يوثق اعتداء مستوطن بالبصق على مدخل دير القديس يعقوب في الحي الأرمني بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/lB5X3wCnnS — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 26, 2026