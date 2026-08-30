Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
UAE, Egypt coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice on Iran dealings
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The United Arab Emirates and Egyptian central banks are coordinating with regard to Banque Misr, they say, after the US Treasury said it was cutting off all the bank’s UAE branches from dollar transactions over its dealings with Iran.
Banque Misr will take all necessary measures to conduct its business as usual, the central banks say in their joint statement.
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