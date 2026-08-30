Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
2 members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force killed in Gaza strike yesterday, IDF says
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Two more members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF announces.
The military says the strike in Khan Younis killed Yasser Abu al-Khair and Mohammed al-Din, both Nukhba operatives who had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians.
The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that the pair had been trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”
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