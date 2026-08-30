Netanyahu: Israel’s existence at stake in election, Eisenkot government would establish Palestinian state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s very existence is at stake in the coming elections, while attacking his chief electoral rival, former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot, over his wartime security positions, during a lengthy guest appearance on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14’s “The Patriots” program.

Hailing Israel’s military achievements since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, Netanyahu repeats his contention that he was forced to override intense domestic and international pressure to pursue key military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran — pressure he alleges also came from Eisenkot.

“From a situation in which we have become a global power — certainly a regional power, but in certain respects a global one as well — we could deteriorate all at once. That is what is at stake in these elections: the existence of the State of Israel,” he proclaims.

Netanyahu again accuses Eisenkot of opposing Israel’s entry into Rafah, seizure of the Philadelphi Corridor and expanded operatons against Hezbollah. Eisenkot has disputed Netanyahu’s account.

Asked by host Yinon Magal whether he would be willing to release transcripts of wartime meetings, Netanyahu replies: “If that’s the request, I’m certainly considering it. I’m certainly prepared to do it. I think it would be a very positive thing, because it’s important for the public to see the truth — what was said.”

He adds that “There are missions that still need to be completed, and there are also new threats,” singling out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid heightened security tensions with Turkey over events in Syria.

Netanyahu further reiterates his claim that Eisenkot would be dependent on political partners including Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman and Mansour Abbas, arguing that such a coalition would be unable or unwilling to “finish the job” as needed on Israel’s various military fronts.

“You know very well what they will do. There will be a fire sale here. They will immediately leave Lebanon. They will leave Gaza. They will leave Syria. And they will establish a Palestinian state here. And they say it. They conceal it, but that’s what they think,” he says,

“And this won’t just be some Palestinian state. It will be a Palestinian state backed by major powers, and that will be the beginning of the end of Israel. We will go into free fall.”

Eisenkot has repeatedly ruled out a Palestinian state, most recently in a weekend interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper in which he said, “Anyone who is thinking about a two-state solution after October 7 is just delusional.”