Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

New poll sees both Smotrich and Winter pass, but PM still far short of majority

30 August 2026, 9:07 pm Edit

A new poll by Kan news sees both Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism and Ofer Winter’s People of Israel passing the electoral threshold in the October election.

However, such a result does not seem to improve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospects, with his current coalition of right-wing parties securing only 48 seats in parliament. If Winter joins him — as he has indicated he would — it would rise to 52, still far below a 61-seat majority.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar leads the poll with 24 seats; Likud has 21; B’Yachad 14; The Democrats 9; Yisrael Beytenu 8; United Torah Judaism 8; Joint (Arab) List 8; Otzma Yehudit 7; Shas 7; Religious Zionism 5; Ra’am 5; and People of Israel 4.

The opposition bloc, without the Arab parties, would clinch 55 seats in this scenario.

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