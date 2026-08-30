New poll sees both Smotrich and Winter pass, but PM still far short of majority

A new poll by Kan news sees both Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism and Ofer Winter’s People of Israel passing the electoral threshold in the October election.

However, such a result does not seem to improve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospects, with his current coalition of right-wing parties securing only 48 seats in parliament. If Winter joins him — as he has indicated he would — it would rise to 52, still far below a 61-seat majority.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar leads the poll with 24 seats; Likud has 21; B’Yachad 14; The Democrats 9; Yisrael Beytenu 8; United Torah Judaism 8; Joint (Arab) List 8; Otzma Yehudit 7; Shas 7; Religious Zionism 5; Ra’am 5; and People of Israel 4.

The opposition bloc, without the Arab parties, would clinch 55 seats in this scenario.