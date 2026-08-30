Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Police seek arrests of Qusra rioters, some believed in hiding — report

30 August 2026, 8:34 pm Edit
Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)
Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)

Channel 12 says police are seeking to arrest settlers who rioted in Qusra, with some suspects thought to be in hiding.

The network says police suspect other settlers are aiding the suspects.

None have been arrested so far after dozens of settlers descended on the town from a nearby hillside on Saturday and occupied a Palestinian home there, in the latest in a string of assaults on the village.

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