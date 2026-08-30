Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
Police seek arrests of Qusra rioters, some believed in hiding — report
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Channel 12 says police are seeking to arrest settlers who rioted in Qusra, with some suspects thought to be in hiding.
The network says police suspect other settlers are aiding the suspects.
None have been arrested so far after dozens of settlers descended on the town from a nearby hillside on Saturday and occupied a Palestinian home there, in the latest in a string of assaults on the village.
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