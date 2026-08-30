Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Nepal rescuers drill through debris toward workers trapped in tunnels since flood

By AFP Today, 12:32 pm Edit

Nepali rescuers trying to reach hydropower workers believed trapped in tunnels swamped by flood debris are deploying heavy machinery, after rain and rising river waters hampered earlier efforts.

“Drilling of four holes has been completed… preparations are now underway to enter the tunnel directly… and proceed with search and rescue operations,” Nepal’s energy ministry says in an update.

Rescue operations entered their fifth day since the floods, with teams battling difficult conditions at the disaster sites.

Nepal’s government says more than 100 workers may still be alive and trapped inside multiple tunnels at hydropower projects, with key rescue efforts focused on the Trishuli 3A and 3B sites in the Himalayan river valley.

They are among 933 hydropower workers missing since a wall of mud and debris swept down on Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

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