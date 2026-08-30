Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Liberman welcomes Ofer Winter joining politics: ‘A man of values’

Today, 4:07 pm Edit

Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman says of Ofer Winter, head of the new right-wing People of Israel party: “I welcome any good man who joins the political system. Winter is a man of values, a combat soldier, and I welcome [him].”

Asked by a reporter if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be worried by his reported good relationship with Winter, amid reports the premier is concerned Winter will ally with the opposition, Liberman says, “Fearful people should go to the doctor. There is medication against paranoia; they should take it.”

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