Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

EU envoy visits Qusra, holds phone call with resident of besieged home after settler attack

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:27 pm 1 Edit

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)
Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)

EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Christophe Bigot visited Qusra in the West Bank this morning following the recent settler attack on the Palestinian village, an EU spokesperson says in a statement.

During a visit to the Nablus governorate, Bigot, along with representatives of the EU Representative Office and humanitarian organizations, was briefed by the head of Qusra’s village council “about the recent incidents of settler violence and the siege of some residential homes in Qusra by extremist settlers,” the statement says.

Bigot also spoke by phone with a resident of a home besieged in the weekend attack, the statement reads.

“The EU takes this opportunity to underline its consistent position in condemning extremist settler violence and in calling to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of crimes. The EU supports initiatives to protect and provide assistance to Palestinians threatened by extremist settlers,” the statement concludes.

Qusra, southeast of Nablus, has been the target of a wave of recent settler attacks, including a weeks-long siege on several Palestinian homes, which has drawn international attention to the village and has caused a prolonged military deployment in the area, which has itself led to the forced displacement of several Palestinian families from their homes.

According to Hebrew media, there have still been no arrests made after dozens of settlers attacked Qusra this weekend and took over a Palestinian home while the family was inside. The military was called to clear the settlers from the home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident yesterday, while downplaying the wave of violence against Palestinians as the act of a “handful of rioters” who don’t represent the broader settler public.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.