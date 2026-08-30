Foreign Press Association ‘deeply alarmed’ after settler attack on NBC News crew, Palestinian woman

The Foreign Press Association says it is “deeply alarmed” by attacks by settlers on journalists and Palestinian civilians, a day after masked individuals were filmed attacking a woman and a group of NBC News reporters.

“Journalists were once again attacked in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers while carrying out their work,” the association says in a statement.

“This is not an isolated incident — it is part of a recurring pattern of violence against members of the press and Palestinian civilians,” the FPA says.

The FPA calls on the IDF’s Central Command, which has responsibility for the West Bank, and the police “to investigate the attacks, hold those responsible accountable, and immediately take concrete steps to guarantee the safety of journalists reporting in the West bank.”

Yesterday, a group of masked Israeli settlers was filmed carrying out an attack on the NBC crew that was in the Palestinian village of Jalud to interview a woman who was recently kicked out of her home by settlers.

There have been no arrests.

צפייה חובה! תיעוד מלא של המתנחבלים תוקפים צוות חדשות של ה-NBC בג'אלוד

משחיתים את רכבם, מרביצים להם עם מוטות ופוצעים אותם באורח קל-בינוני. 5 פצועים בזירה.pic.twitter.com/ya9fYWYxMz — Arbel – ארבל ???? (@ArbelPatootie) August 29, 2026