Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Man killed, another seriously hurt in nearby shootings minutes apart in Jaffa

Today, 1:56 am Edit
The scene where a man was killed in Jaffa on August 30, 2026 (Magen David Adom)
The scene where a man was killed in Jaffa on August 30, 2026 (Magen David Adom)

A man aged around 30 has been shot dead in Jaffa, with another young man seriously injured in an adjacent street minutes later, according to medics cited by Hebrew media.

Magen David Adom medics say they found the former victim — named by Hebrew media as Muhammad Katwan from Jaljulia — with no vital signs and with severe penetrating wounds, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They add that there was “a great commotion” at the scene.

Minutes later, a man aged about 20 was shot in a possibly linked incident.

A Magen David Adom medic says he was fully conscious but with severe penetrating injuries, and was given “life-saving treatment” and taken to Wolfson hospital in Holon in serious condition.

The incidents come amid a prolonged violent crime epidemic in Israel’s Arab community that authorities have for years failed to quell.

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