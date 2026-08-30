Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

IDF filmed closing Palestinian shops in Hebron to secure settler march

30 August 2026, 11:23 pm 1 Edit
Israeli forces block reporters during a settler march through the southern West Bank city of Hebron on August 29, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun / Anadolu via Reuters)
Israeli forces block reporters during a settler march through the southern West Bank city of Hebron on August 29, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun / Anadolu via Reuters)

Israeli soldiers are filmed ordering Palestinians in the Old City of Hebron to close their shops for the day, as the IDF secured a weekly march of settlers through the flashpoint southern West Bank city.

A left-wing activist filming the incident is heard asking one of the IDF soldiers why troops pointed their weapon at Palestinian children.

The soldier claims the children were throwing stones and calls them “terrorists,” as he orders the activist to move out of his way in order to clear the area ahead of the settler march.

Meanwhile, a right-wing journalist accuses the activist who filmed the clip of trying to provoke the soldiers in order to make them look bad in front of the international press.

The IDF does not respond to a request for comment on why a march by settlers warrants shutting down Palestinian shops in Hebron on a weekly basis.

Hebron is a contested city that is home to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, a site considered holy to Muslims, Christians and Jews. Hundreds of hardline settlers live in fortified enclaves under military protection in the heart of a city of more than 200,000 Palestinians.

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