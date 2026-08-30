Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
Man found dead in burning vehicle in Rishon Lezion parking garage
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A man has been found dead in a vehicle that was on fire in an underground parking garage in Rishon Lezion, police say.
Investigators have launched a probe of the incident that occurred below a residential building, while saying they currently do not suspect foul play.
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