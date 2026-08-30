Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Met Gala may move date from Yom HaShoah as it honors Galliano, who once praised Hitler

Today, 4:31 pm 1 Edit
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (left) and John Galliano attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (left) and John Galliano attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP)

Organizers of the next annual Met Gala in New York are considering moving its planned May 3, 2027, date to avoid it coinciding with Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom HaShoah, as they controversially honor fashion designer John Galliano, who is known for once praising Adolf Hitler, The New York Times has reported.

At the same time, Jewish opposition to the decision to honor Galliano is growing, the report says, with donors threatening to take action if Galliano is feted at the event.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who is Jewish, is quoted as saying in a statement: “Our cultural institutions, particularly those that receive funding from the City of New York, have a responsibility to demonstrate that hatred and bigotry carry consequences. Words matter, and whom we choose to elevate is a direct statement of our values and what we are willing to tolerate.”

Galliano was fired as chief designer of Dior in 2011 after praising Hitler and hurling antisemitic abuse at patrons at a Paris café. He has since repeatedly apologized and attributed his comments to substance abuse.

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