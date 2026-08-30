Alleged gun smuggler escaped after being shot by troops near Jordan border in West Bank on Thursday, police and IDF say

An alleged gun smuggler was shot by Israeli forces in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, the police and military announce this morning.

Police officers and IDF troops had been stationed near the Jordan border in the West Bank when they identified a suspect armed with a knife.

The IDF and police say the forces carried out a “suspect arrest procedure” which included gunfire at the man, who was hit but fled.

As the forces chased after the man, they located a bag which contained seven pistols, which police say were smuggled into Israel.

The alleged smuggler is still at large.

Weapons smuggling is a constant challenge for Israel along its long, porous eastern border with Jordan.