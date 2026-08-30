Shas spiritual leader blasts Ben Gvir, says those visiting Temple Mount may ‘die in excruciating agony’

Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who often visits the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, saying those who go to the Mount may “die in excruciating agony.”

Ultra-Orthodox Jews believe it is forbidden to go to the Mount, once the seat of the ancient Jewish Temples.

“Why are you going up to the Temple Mount? What authority does your rabbi have?” Yosef is seen asking followers in footage broadcast by Channel 12.

Ben Gvir is a disciple of Rabbi Dov Lior, formerly the chief rabbi of the Jewish community in Hebron.

“What kind of rabbi does he have in Hebron?” Yosef says. “I know his books. With all due respect, he doesn’t come close to any of the great rabbis.

“The great rabbis of the generation made a decision [against visiting the Mount]. That’s it. Start listening to the great rabbis. Who do you think you are?”

Those who go to the Mount “will be punished for this, there’s no doubt about it,” he says. “Everyone dies in the end, right? Everyone dies. The question is how you die… Maybe they’ll die in excruciating agony… I’m not cursing them. I’m stating a reality.”

Yesterday Yosef was quoted assailing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, calling on God to “finish her” over her recent order to delay until after the coming Knesset election a state-funded memorial event marking the death of his father, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, over electioneering concerns.