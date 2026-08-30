Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow response to US attack on Larak Island

By Reuters 30 August 2026, 11:22 pm 1 Edit

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say a US attack on Larak Island killed and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians, and vows to respond and punish those responsible, state broadcaster IRIB reports.

The Guards do not provide a precise casualty toll.

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