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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow response to US attack on Larak Island
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say a US attack on Larak Island killed and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians, and vows to respond and punish those responsible, state broadcaster IRIB reports.
The Guards do not provide a precise casualty toll.
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