Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026
Syrian authorities say they killed Assad-era officer after clash
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Syrian security forces say that they killed an army commander who served under ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad, after he opened fire on them as they tried to arrest him.
In a statement, the forces accuse Firas Abdul Karim Hammoud of having taken part in anti-government insurrections that killed security personnel.
Since Assad’s fall in December 2024, Syria’s new Islamist authorities have arrested dozens of security officials from his rule, and trials began in April.
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