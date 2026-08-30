Syrian authorities say they killed Assad-era officer after clash

Syrian security forces say that they killed an army commander who served under ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad, after he opened fire on them as they tried to arrest him.

In a statement, the forces accuse Firas Abdul Karim Hammoud of having taken part in anti-government insurrections that killed security personnel.

Since Assad’s fall in December 2024, Syria’s new Islamist authorities have arrested dozens of security officials from his rule, and trials began in April.