Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

US military warns Hegseth that prolonged Iran campaign risking ability to act elsewhere – report

Today, 4:58 pm 2 Edit
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, says top US military officials have warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that dragging out the full-scale campaign against Iran is unsustainable, straining military readiness and compromising the military’s capability to respond to other threats around the world.

The report says the warning was outlined by the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with other top officers in an August 14 document presented to the secretary.

A person with knowledge of the military’s position tells the post the general assessment is that the campaign has been “too much for too long.”

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