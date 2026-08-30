Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

IDF says Saturday strike killed Nukhba commander who invaded Israel on Oct. 7

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:11 am 1 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israel’s killing of terrorists who participated in the October 7, 2023 onslaught continues, with another member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force targeted yesterday.

The IDF announces that a strike on Saturday in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Abd al-Fatah Abu al-Eish, a Nukhba Force commander who invaded Israel on October 7.

The same strike also killed Raed Adel Mohammed Alyan, a Hamas operative, according to the military.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that both operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “all in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The strike was carried out to “remove the threat,” the military adds.

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