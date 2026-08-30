IDF says Saturday strike killed Nukhba commander who invaded Israel on Oct. 7

Israel’s killing of terrorists who participated in the October 7, 2023 onslaught continues, with another member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force targeted yesterday.

The IDF announces that a strike on Saturday in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Abd al-Fatah Abu al-Eish, a Nukhba Force commander who invaded Israel on October 7.

The same strike also killed Raed Adel Mohammed Alyan, a Hamas operative, according to the military.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that both operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “all in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The strike was carried out to “remove the threat,” the military adds.

קידם מתווי טרור בטווח הזמן המיידי: צה"ל חיסל מפקד נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס שפשט לשטח מדינת ישראל בטבח ה-7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף אתמול במרחב ג'באליה שבצפון רצועת עזה, וחיסל את המחבל עבד אלפתאח אבו-אלעיש, מפקד נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס>>> pic.twitter.com/3eVZvqn7aF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 30, 2026