No settlers arrested over attack in Qusra, though some are identifiable

There have still been no arrests made in connection with the settler attack on the Palestinian village of Qusra in the West Bank yesterday, despite the fact that footage shows the faces of a number of those involved, Channel 12 news reports.

The outlet notes that international media published images and footage in which a number of those who carried out the raid can be identified.

Dozens of settlers attacked the village and took over a Palestinian home while the family was inside. The military was called to clear the settlers from the home, but to date, no arrests appeared to have been made.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed the ongoing wave of violence against Palestinians as the act of a “handful of rioters” that don’t represent the broader settler public.

Qusra, located southeast of Nablus, has been the target of a wave of recent settler attacks, including a weeks-long siege on a number of Palestinian homes, which has drawn international attention to the village and has caused a prolonged military deployment in the area, which has itself led to the forced displacement of several Palestinian families from their homes.

The army says its forces have maintained a presence in the area to prevent settlers from rebuilding makeshift structures and again blocking access to the residents’ homes.

Footage from Saturday’s settler raid on the village showed that IDF soldiers were in the area when it occurred, but that they stood by and allowed the rampaging extremists to attack a home on the outskirts of the town.