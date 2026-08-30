Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

USS Lincoln sails past Singapore as it heads home after grueling deployment amid Iran war

By AP Today, 8:03 am Edit
The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sails past Singapore as seen from Batam, Indonesia, August 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sails past Singapore as seen from Batam, Indonesia, August 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is sailing past Singapore as it heads home after a grueling deployment in the Middle East.

The Lincoln, one of the US Navy’s largest warships, was supporting the US war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln’s lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products.

Thai officials have said the Lincoln will stop in Thailand for rest and recovery before returning to its US base.

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