Russian human rights council appeals to UN over Israeli detention of Russian historian

Russia’s Council for Civil Society and Human Rights has appealed to the head of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention over the reported arrest at Ben Gurion Airport of Russian-Israeli historian Artyom Kirpichenok, according to the Russian legal news agency RAPSI.

The appeal argues that Kirpichenok’s detention is arbitrary, saying that the reasons for it and his legal status have not been disclosed, that no formal charges have been brought against him, and that the case materials have not been made public. It also says the historian’s access to a lawyer has been restricted and that he is unable to challenge the legality of his detention in court because the grounds for his arrest have been classified.

The appeal states that the detention was carried out by the Shin Bet security service, “which in Israeli practice is generally associated with suspicions of offenses against state security,” providing grounds to believe that Kirpichenok’s arrest “was motivated by his political views,” which the Council says would constitute “a gross violation of the right to freedom of expression,” citing Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“His state of health is of particular concern: he suffers from hypertension with a risk of retinal detachment, which requires constant medical monitoring,” the document states.

The appeal calls on the UN to demand an explanation from Israeli authorities for Kirpichenok’s detention, ensure his immediate access to a lawyer and qualified medical care, and provide information about the conditions in which he is being held.

Kirpichenok, who resides in Russia, arrived in Israel on August 4 for a conference but hasn’t been seen or successfully contacted since getting off the plane, according to Hebrew media reports. Russia’s ambassador in Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, has reportedly reached out to Israeli authorities about the matter, following reports that the Shin Bet had taken Kirpichenok into custody.

Kirpichenok lived in Israel for more than a decade and has taken a critical tone toward the country, with Haaretz describing him as part of a small left-wing communist faction in Russia that supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He reportedly traveled to Iran twice, an extreme rarity for Israeli citizens, and has recently published several articles harshly criticizing Israeli foreign and domestic policy.

The Foreign Ministry and Shin Bet did not respond to requests for comment on the appeal.