NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says

A NATO official says Russia is stepping up hybrid acts in Europe, but that at this time the alliance sees no imminent threat of attack.
“Even as the Russians are facing very substantial resistance from Ukraine, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine as well as hybrid acts in Europe,” the official says.
“As always, NATO remains vigilant and alert to the variety of threats we face. At this time, we see no imminent threat of attack,” the official says, adding: “We continue to stand with Ukraine. And NATO continues to work around the clock to keep our one billion people safe.”
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said yesterday that Poland and NATO must be prepared for various scenarios, and that a provocation by Russia against any NATO member cannot be ruled out.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe flew to Russia on Tuesday to meet briefly with intelligence counterparts. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ratcliffe brought up the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member during that meeting, though it was unclear if that was the sole purpose of the trip.
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