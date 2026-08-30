Fuel prices to rise at midnight Monday-Tuesday, reaching 14-year high

Fuel prices in Israel will rise at midnight Monday-Tuesday, the Energy Ministry says.

The increase means that prices will reach a 14-year high, with the cost of gas set to equal the price in September 2012, Hebrew-language media reports.

The price of 95 octane unleaded gasoline in self-service will be NIS 8.25 per liter (approximately $2.77), up by NIS 0.16 from the current price. The addition for full service will be NIS 0.26, an increase of NIS 0.01.

In Eilat, where there is no 18% added VAT, the 95 octane price will rise by NIS 0.14 to NIS 6.99 ($2.34), with full service addition rising to NIS 0.22, an increase of NIS 0.01.