Professional committee recommends Shin Bet provide Eisenkot with armed security

The Advisory Committee for Personal Security, which operates under the Prime Minister’s Office, has decided to recommend that the Shin Bet security agency provide security for Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, a leading contender to serve as Israel’s next prime minister, until the October 27 election.

The committee makes its recommendation after the Shin Bet declined to provide Eisenkot with armed guards, saying it did not possess intelligence justifying such a move. Eisenkot’s campaign has said he is facing growing threats as the election approaches.

Channel 12 reported last week that the Shin Bet would allow Eisenkot’s private guards to carry weapons, in a compromise, but would not fund the move.

Eisenkot’s team has said the unarmed private guards he’s hired are insufficient, and warned that Eisenkot would become increasingly exposed as the election approached, with the former IDF chief regularly attending conferences, touring the country and appearing at events whose locations and schedules are publicized in advance.