Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, August 30, 2026

Professional committee recommends Shin Bet provide Eisenkot with armed security

30 August 2026, 11:10 pm Edit
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, at a campaign conference of at the Darom HaSharon Regional Council building in central Israel, July 27, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, at a campaign conference of at the Darom HaSharon Regional Council building in central Israel, July 27, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Advisory Committee for Personal Security, which operates under the Prime Minister’s Office, has decided to recommend that the Shin Bet security agency provide security for Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, a leading contender to serve as Israel’s next prime minister, until the October 27 election.

The committee makes its recommendation after the Shin Bet declined to provide Eisenkot with armed guards, saying it did not possess intelligence justifying such a move. Eisenkot’s campaign has said he is facing growing threats as the election approaches.

Channel 12 reported last week that the Shin Bet would allow Eisenkot’s private guards to carry weapons, in a compromise, but would not fund the move.

Eisenkot’s team has said the unarmed private guards he’s hired are insufficient, and warned that Eisenkot would become increasingly exposed as the election approached, with the former IDF chief regularly attending conferences, touring the country and appearing at events whose locations and schedules are publicized in advance.

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.