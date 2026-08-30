Revised Likud count sees Minister Gamliel pushed from 25th to 35th spot

Likud says a final count of the party’s primary results will see MK Eti Atia placed 25th on the Knesset slate, a spot secured for a woman, pushing Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel to the next one down — number 35.

The party says Atia received 22,210 in a revised count, while Gamliel won 21,754.

Gamliel has filed a polcie complaint over the recount, claiming votes were fraudulently added for Atia, who is a close associate of Likud Central Committee Chairman Haim Katz.