Ben Gvir posts video mocking Palestinian female inmates’ complaints about conditions

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posts a video of himself berating Palestinian women detained at the Damon security prison in northern Israel.

The women, whose faces are blurred, stand in a row next to a wall as they speak with the far-right minister and his entourage.

Speaking via a translator, one of the inmates says she is a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and that conditions in the prison are harsh. She says prison staff regularly raid the cells, that inmates have no “normal showers” or water in their cells and do not receive medical care.

Ben Gvir, in response, says, “The days of summer camp in prisons in Israel are over.”

“I’m responsible for that,” he says. “Whoever hurts my brothers won’t receive hotel conditions.”

He adds that Islamic Jihad held Israeli hostages in Gaza “who could only pray to get these kind of conditions.”

“I’m happy we brought down these conditions to the bare minimum,” Ben Gvir says.

זה לא עובד עליי ״ההתבכיינויות״ של המחבלות על התנאים בבתי הכלא, לחטופים שלנו לא היו שום תנאים, אמשיך להוביל מדיניות מינימום של המינימום! pic.twitter.com/4WTESzG5eH — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) August 30, 2026