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Eisenkot fires back at Netanyahu: ‘You’re terrified Israelis will discover the truth’

30 August 2026, 11:36 pm Edit

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party fires back after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed during a TV interview that Eisenkot tried to prevent aggressive action in Gaza during the war.

“A detached prime minister sits there with the only thing he has to offer the country’s citizens being yet more ridiculous lies about Eisenkot,” a statement from the party says.

“We all know why you refuse to establish a state commission of inquiry. You’re terrified of the moment Israeli citizens discover the truth: who really pushed for what, and who was so afraid of a ground operation in Gaza, the capture of Rafah and an attack on Iran.”

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