Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Bessent says goal of US sanctions is to get Iran to ‘come to the table’

By Reuters Today, 6:15 pm 1 Edit

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tells CNBC in an interview that the goal of US sanctions on Iran is “to create the conditions that they will want to come to the table” for negotiations.

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