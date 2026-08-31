Far-right lawmaker to try blocking program to train Palestinian doctors, nurses in Israel

Far-right lawmaker and Knesset Health Committee Chair Limor Son Har-Melech says she will work to block an initiative to train Palestinian doctors and nurses at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, after likely Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emmanuel announced a $500,000 donation to the program.

“The Israeli health system is intended first and foremost for Israeli citizens. I will not allow its resources to be used to build the enemy’s healthcare system,” Har-Melech posts on X.

It’s unclear whether the Otzma Yehudit MK has the authority to shut down the collaborative program with An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus, but she says that she has written to Health Minister Haim Katz and the CEO of Sourasky Medical Center, demanding that they do so.