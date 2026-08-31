Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
UAE says it dealt with drone from Iran over its waters
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The United Arab Emirates says it has dealt with a drone over its territorial waters coming from Iran, after Tehran claimed an attack on a US base in the Gulf country.
“The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE Air Force responded to a UAV detected over the country’s territorial waters, approaching from Iran,” the ministry says in a statement on X.
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