Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

UAE says it dealt with drone from Iran over its waters

By AFP Today, 9:43 am Edit

The United Arab Emirates says it has dealt with a drone over its territorial waters coming from Iran, after Tehran claimed an attack on a US base in the Gulf country.

“The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE Air Force responded to a UAV detected over the country’s territorial waters, approaching from Iran,” the ministry says in a statement on X.

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