Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

United announces it will resume Tel Aviv-San Francisco flights in March 2027

By Reuters Today, 1:06 am Edit
A United Airlines flight lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, March 31, 2025 (Yossi Aloni/ FLASH90)
A United Airlines flight lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, March 31, 2025 (Yossi Aloni/ FLASH90)

United Airlines says it plans to resume flights between Tel Aviv and San Francisco on March 27, 2027, with three weekly flights, after halting them at the start of the Iran war.

United has previously said it plans to resume flights on its New York/Newark to Tel Aviv route on September 9, 2026, and its routes from Chicago and Washington, DC, in late October of this year.

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