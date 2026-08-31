Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Water desalination plants shutdown was not sparked by cyberattack, source says

Today, 12:48 pm Edit

An anonymous source denies reports that Israel’s water desalination plants were hit by a cyberattack, Hebrew media report, after the Water Authority announced that five out of six plants had been shut down due to “severe turbidity” in seawater.

Earlier this month, US authorities said dozens of state water systems had been targeted by cyberattacks, prompting concern among Israelis that today’s temporary shutdown was the result of something similar.

However,  the source cited by Channel 12 denies that the cause for the temporary shutdown was malicious.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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