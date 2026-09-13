Culture minister calls to revoke Israeli citizenship of ‘NAZA’ directors for ‘betraying the country’

Culture Minister Miki Zohar accuses filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor of treason after their documentary “NAZA,” which is about Israel’s alleged AI-assisted killing of civilians, won a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival.

“The searing self-hatred of the producers, who are willing to hurt their homeland for applause from the antisemites of the world, is inconceivable and is a betrayal of the country,” Zohar says in a statement.

He also says that “as culture minister, I will immediately act to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable directors for betraying the country.”